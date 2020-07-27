San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has finalized a restructured contract with the team, his agent announced Monday.

Earlier this month, agent Brett Tessler announced that he had requested the 49ers trade his client because of unproductive contract talks. The situation changed by Monday, as Tessler tweeted:

"Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers. Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him."

Mostert is due $2.575 million in base salary with a $300,000 bonus in 2020 and now can earn up to an additional $2.75 million in bonuses and incentives, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mostert is also due $2.875 million in 2021 as part of a three-year contract he signed last year. Based on average annual value, Mostert was the 49ers' fourth-highest-paid running back, behind Jerick McKinnon ($7.5 million), fullback Kyle Juszczyk ($5.25 million) and Tevin Coleman ($4.25 million).

Mostert led the 49ers with 772 rushing yards last season and scored 10 touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving). In three playoff games, he rushed for 336 yards with five touchdowns. He set a 49ers franchise record with 220 rushing yards in his team's 37-20 NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers.

He led the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns from Week 12 through the end of the 2019 postseason. His 760 rushing yards over that span were the second most in the league, trailing only the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, who had 1,154.