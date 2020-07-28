Mike Golic Sr., Mike Golic Jr. and Trey Wingo outline the financial ramifications for NFL players who decide to opt out. (1:35)

What are the financial repercussions of Hightower opting out of the 2020 NFL season? (1:35)

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower is opting out of the 2020 season, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.‬

Running back Brandon Bolden also is planning to opt out of the season, a source told ESPN. Starting offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale and reserve offensive lineman Najee Toran earlier decided to opt out for the Patriots.

Hightower, 30, became a first-time father on July 16 and told teammates Devin and Jason McCourty on their "Double Coverage" podcast this week, "I don't have any words to describe it. Asking what to look forward to and expect, it was that and then some."

Dont'a Hightower Not Easy to Replace One of the challenges in replacing Dont'a Hightower is that he lines up all over the field for the Patriots. Pct. of Snaps* Inside LB 46% Outside LB 30% Def Tackle 20% Cornerback 3% Free safety 1% *By pre-snap position

-- ESPN Stats & Information

Nicknamed "Mr. February" by head coach Bill Belichick because of his knack for delivering big plays in Super Bowls, Hightower was set to enter his ninth NFL season -- all with the Patriots.

A three-time Super Bowl champion and team captain, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Hightower traditionally calls the defensive signals and was going to be relied upon as much as ever this season after the free-agency departures of linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins.

This was the final year of Hightower's contract, and he was scheduled to earn a base salary of $8 million. The contract will now toll to the 2021 season.

Hightower's foundation annually raises money for the American Diabetes Association, which has significant meaning to him as his mother, L'Tanya, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Hightower keeps a picture of his mother at his locker.

Bolden, 30, was set to enter his ninth NFL season, and eighth in New England. He is a core special-teams player who provides valuable depth on offense.

Bolden was set to earn $1.3 million in base salary in 2020, which was the final year of his contract. That will toll to 2021.

Sports radio WEEI in Boston first reported Bolden's decision.