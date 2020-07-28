Andre Smith has become the second Baltimore Ravens player to opt out this season, leaving the defending AFC North champions thin at offensive tackle, a source confirmed Tuesday.

He joins wide receiver/returner De'Anthony Thomas as the Ravens players who have chosen not to play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith, 33, was the oldest offensive lineman on the team and was expected to give Baltimore experienced depth at offensive tackle. Rookie third-round pick Tyre Phillips is the likely top candidate to back up Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr., but he's also competing for a starting guard spot.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2009 draft, Smith spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before short stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. He joined the Ravens during last season's playoff run and never appeared in a game for Baltimore.

The Ravens brought back Smith on Feb. 6 on a one-year, $1.07 million deal ($25,000 guaranteed) after cutting longtime backup tackle James Hurst, who has since signed with the New Orleans Saints. Smith was considered on the bubble as camp opened after Baltimore drafted two offensive linemen (Phillips and Ben Bredeson) and signed guard D.J. Fluker in free agency.

