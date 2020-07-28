Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will opt out of the 2020 season, a league source confirmed, becoming the first Buffalo Bills player to exercise their option to do so.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Lotulelei signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Bills in 2018 and has started at defensive tackle ever since, operating as one of the team's primary run-stopping defensive linemen.

He signed a restructured contract this offseason, guaranteeing him $4.5 million in 2020; his new contract will now activate in 2021.

Buffalo spent a 2019 first-round pick on defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who will anchor the position alongside 2020 free-agent signees Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson, as well as 2018 third-round pick Harrison Phillips, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL.