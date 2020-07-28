Max Kellerman expresses his concerns about the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak and warns MLB and the NFL to take better precautions or it'll be hard for sports to continue. (1:23)

Chicago Bears starting defensive lineman Eddie Goldman plans to opt out of the 2020 season due to health concerns related to the coronavirus, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

NFL Media first reported the news.

Goldman, 26, has been a stalwart on Chicago's defensive line since he entered the league as a second-round draft choice in 2015. Bears general manager Ryan Pace has repeatedly referred to Goldman as an "anchor" of Chicago's defense.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound nose tackle started 63 games (12.5 sacks) for the Bears over the past five seasons and is one of the team's best run-stoppers.

Goldman signed a four-year extension with Chicago prior to the 2018 season that contained $25 million in guarantees. Goldman had 29 tackles and one sack in 15 starts for the Bears last year.

Chicago could add another free-agent nose tackle, but the club already brought back veteran John Jenkins, 31, on a one-year deal in the offseason. Jenkins appeared in eight games for the Bears in 2017.

The Bears lost defensive tackle Nick Williams in free agency to the Detroit Lions.