Arrival looks a little different for 2020 NFL training camps than it ever has.

But these are unprecedented times, living in a global pandemic. There are protocols in place. There are players we won't see arriving at camp at all because they've opted not to play this season. There are no fans cheering their heroes and no kids running around looking for autographs.

The tone is a little more serious than it might have been otherwise ... except for Kirk Cousins' footwear.

The quarterbacks arriving at training camp

(.@KirkCousins8 gave me permission to post)... but can we talk about this sandal toe wedgie situation he showed up in today? 😩 #vikingscamp "my wife is going to kill me" he says... 😂 pic.twitter.com/9IZrfap2QI — Emily Rooney (@emRooney12) July 28, 2020

Just getting to know one another. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/AcABXLqG8R — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 28, 2020

The sweet rides

Look what the man who I call the Ferrari just got 🔥🔥🤷🏾‍♂️....@PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/mSeWSYj8Ve — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) July 28, 2020

The rookies

Ready to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/RJFWcpbvdM — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 28, 2020

And more

Some black and gold 🔥 for @CamJordan94 as he enters his 10th NFL season!



(Via Jordan's IG story) | #Saints ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/89e78eTa9M — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2020

The Vets are in town. Another day closer 👏 pic.twitter.com/IOIQ4v7Q7m — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 28, 2020

Imagine turning down 5+ million to make sure your family good then somebody say your selfish...that's wild — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) July 28, 2020

NFL Nation reporter observations

As the Steelers report for COVID-19 testing Tuesday, a league source told me running back James Conner will not opt out this season. He's "locked in," per the source. The cancer survivor plans on playing out his contract year after a disappointing and injury plagued 2019 season. Conner has remained firm that he would play this season.

"I'm 100 percent," Conner said in June. "I had a weak immune system four years ago. It's not weak anymore, thank God. I'm OK. I'm young and healthy. I went through what I went through.

"I'm not concerned, me personally. We're going to play it safe, of course. I'm not going to ignore it or anything like that. But as far as me being scared or anything like that or trying to take extra, extra precautions because of my health history, that was four years ago. My body's healed. I think when we follow our health protocol and guidelines, I'll be just fine." -- Brooke Pryor

Titans 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson was placed on the COVID reserve list. Starting ILB Jayon Brown will start camp on the PUP list.

Coach Mike Vrabel went over some of the changes in the facility. They turned their practice bubble into a team meeting room with assigned seats.

Vrabel reiterated that Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent and isn't under contract with the Titans. He added that Clowney doesn't currently have scheduled trip to Nashville for evaluation.

The Titans' locker room will have dividers that extend 4 feet out between lockers to help with social distancing. -- Turron Davenport

The Titans installed dividers that extend four feet between each locker to provide social distancing. Here's a photo from rookie Larrell Murchinson's Instagram. https://t.co/rL4053UksZ pic.twitter.com/iusHlBGc7x — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 28, 2020

John Elway talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting players, coaches and others away from the Broncos complex Tuesday: "As players and coaches, when they're away from this building ... they have to be very careful with the amount of people they're around, who they're around, so they don't get exposed, miss time or bring it into the building. ... These players, more than ever, have to be more dedicated to the cause of what we're trying to do." -- Jeff Legwold

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said it's challenging returning for training camp with the coronavirus pandemic hovering over the nation. Quinn spoke about some of the adjustments, like the offensive line having to meet in the draft room for more space due to social distancing, the rookies having to write their names on mask coverings for recognition, and not having the typical locker room setup. Quinn said the team has had two walk-through sessions with the rookies since they reported last week and were able to go through COVID-19 testing, with three negative tests needed to enter the facility. The quarterbacks also have been through the testing, while the other vets began the procedure when arriving Tuesday. Quinn said no player approached him yet about wanting to opt out due to the virus. The Falcons have no plans of isolating Matt Ryan to make sure he stays healthy. Quinn has yet to decide the training camp workload for new running back Todd Gurley, the former Los Angeles Rams star who is looking for a bounce-back year after questions arose about the health of his left knee. -- Vaughn McClure

The Panthers will begin training camp camp with a new punter, undrafted rookie Joseph Charlton from the University of South Carolina. A league source confirmed Michael Palardy was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after suffering an ACL tear training during the offseason. That explains signing Charlton last week to a three-year deal. Charlton averaged 47.7 yards per punt last year at South Carolina and 45.5 yards for his career. Undrafted rookie Jordan Mack has opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. --David Newton