With Denver Broncos stake, Formula One great Lewis Hamilton is latest athlete to become an owner

The Denver Broncos' ownership group has added racing royalty. Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has a stake with the Walton-Penner group, which purchased the team in June.

Hamilton, 37, has the Formula One record for most race wins and has won the Formula One title seven times. The ownership group, which purchased the team for $4.65 billion, is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton and includes former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who also has a stake.

In April, Hamilton joined with Serena Williams in a consortium led by former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton in an attempt to buy Premier League club Chelsea.

"He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team," Walton said in a statement.

The British racing great, who was knighted in 2020, joins an impressive list of athletes who also own parts of sports franchises.

Marshawn Lynch -- Seattle Kraken

Lynch spent 13 seasons in Seattle with the Seahawks, but his new sports venture in the state of Washington is on the ice. On April 18, he joined the Seattle Kraken ownership team as a minority investor. The former NFL running back will be a part of the NHL's "Hockey is for Everyone" campaign and Kraken owner Tod Leiweke said Lynch expressed interest in shadowing him to learn hockey CEO operations.

"This is something I never would have imagined," Lynch said to CNBC in a statement. "I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special. As I look back on some of my accomplishments...I'm [going to] continue to count my blessings."

Grammy Award-winning artist and Seattle native Macklemore also joined the Kraken ownership team with Lynch.

"We are now adding two hometown heroes who share our values and desires - to give back to this great city and continue to make hockey a sport for everyone."



"We are now adding two hometown heroes who share our values and desires - to give back to this great city and continue to make hockey a sport for everyone."

Wayne Gretzky, Steve Nash and Dustin Johnson -- Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Wayne Gretzky is a big lacrosse guy? Yep, you read that right. The Great One may have made his name on the ice, but before Gretzky was the pride of the Edmonton Oilers he was a bona fide lax bro.

"The national sport of Canada is box lacrosse," Gretzky said. "I started playing lacrosse on a team at the age of six and played all the way until I was 16 years old. I have a great love for the game in the sense I really think that box lacrosse was such a crucial part of the success I ultimately had in ice hockey."

Because of this, it shouldn't be completely surprising that the hockey legend is linking up with 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, NBA Hall of Famer and current Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and Nets owner Joe Tsai as part of a star-studded ownership group for the National Lacrosse League's newest expansion team in Las Vegas, the Desert Dogs.

Dwyane Wade -- Utah Jazz

After a late, controversial decision by Jazz medical staff to hold out Donovan Mitchell from Game 1 of their series with the Grizzlies, sources confirm it was newly minted minority owner Dwyane Wade who helped ease the tension from the public fallout. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

I'm not going to lie, seeing Dwyane Wade support any team other than the Miami Heat is decidedly jarring. But I can't knock him for his business savvy. In April, the three-time NBA champion purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, joining majority owner and team governor Ryan Smith, and expressed a desire to take an active role in the franchise. D. Wade made good on his promise. He could be seen courtside throughout the season; he took action when an unsettling fan incident went down during the postseason, and he became a mentor to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Kevin Durant -- Philadelphia Union, NJ/NY Gotham FC

In June 2020, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant purchased a 5% stake in MLS' Philadelphia Union, and he has an option to purchase an additional 5% at a later date. Durant also had engaged in talks about purchasing part of D.C. United the year prior, but he said the discussion never progressed.

Durant expanded his portfolio in May of this year, after being named as a minority owner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Thirty Five Ventures (35V), a company co-founded by the two-time NBA champion and entrepreneur Rich Kleiman, made a significant investment to acquire a stake in the club, marking the company's second investment in a professional soccer team.

Renee Montgomery -- Atlanta Dream

Former Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery made history in February as part of a three-member investor group that was approved to purchase the team. Montgomery is the first former player to become both an owner and executive of a WNBA franchise. The ownership change followed pressure on former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler to sell her share of the Dream, after she angered WNBA players with her opposition to the league's racial justice initiatives.

Patrick Mahomes -- Kansas City Royals

Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to winning. While the Kansas City Royals can't exactly say the same, you can't rule out that the quarterback's winning ways might rub off on the franchise now that he is part of their ownership group. If Mahomes' status as an icon in Kansas City was in question (it wasn't), this move surely cemented it. Becoming a baseball owner made sense on several levels for the Chiefs' QB1. Not only was Mahomes -- who played baseball in college -- a legitimate pro prospect, his father, Pat Mahomes, spent 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. He also had to find some way to put that $503 million contract extension to good use.

Venus and Serena Williams -- Miami Dolphins, Angel City FC

Winning major titles and making history, that's what the Williams sisters do. In 2009, Venus and Serena became the first Black female minority owners in the NFL by purchasing a part of the Miami Dolphins. Musicians Jimmy Buffett, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Fergie and Marc Anthony also bought shares in the team -- the Dolphins' ownership group is nothing if not eclectic. Then, last year, Serena Williams became part of the star-studded Angel City FC ownership group bringing a NWSL team to Los Angeles in 2022.

Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach and Julie Foudy -- Angel City FC

When Angel City FC arrived on the scene it did so in style. Before we even knew the Los Angeles based NWSL club's name, we knew it had superstar backing like no other. Among the 14 former USWNT players who are part of the group are Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach and Julie Foudy. I would have named Lauren Holiday, Shannon Boxx, Rachel Buehler, Amanda Cromwell, Joy Fawcett, Tisha Venturini Hoch, Angela Hucles, Shannon MacMillan, Saskia Webber and sisters Lorrie Fair Allen and Ronnie Fair Sullins, but I was really trying to stay true to my whole "I'm only going to name 20 athletes" thing from the intro. There are also a bunch of celebrities in the mix, but we don't have that kind of time.

Michael Jordan -- Charlotte Hornets

While we're on the subject of owners who haven't had the type of success we grew accustomed to in their playing days, I would be remiss if I didn't mention the GOAT. In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to be a majority owner in the league when the NBA's Board of Governors unanimously approved his $275 million bid to buy the then Charlotte Bobcats in his home state of North Carolina. After a decade of underwhelming years, things look to be on the up for the now Hornets with Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball providing a long-awaited spark in the organization. Never forget when his dad said he could beat MJ one-on-one ... good times.

Alex Rodriguez -- Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx

I don't know what part of this purchase feels less ideal to me, that Alex Rodriguez and his 50-50 business partner Marc Lore are only pursuing acquiring the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx after their original plan to buy the New York Mets failed or that Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had no idea who former MLB star A-Rod was. Either way, the $1.5 billion deal is expected to close around July 1.

David Beckham -- Inter Miami

David Beckham, iconic soccer player and remains-to-be-seen owner. Beckham -- who is incredibly hands on with the franchise -- is part of an ownership group which was initially called Miami Beckham United, but now operates under the name Miami Freedom Park LLC. Beckham and Inter Miami have seemingly been riddled with controversy since the club's inception in 2018. But all those problems could be a thing of the past if Lionel Messi decides to head to MLS. Hey, stranger things have happened.

LeBron James -- Liverpool

Back in 2011, LeBron James and manager Maverick Carter became minority owners of Premier League club Liverpool after Fenway Sports Group, which purchased the team in 2010, became the sole marketer of James' global rights. The deal has turned out to be pretty lucrative for James -- his original stake in the club, valued at about $6.5 million, had grown to about $32 million as of 2018. In 2019, Liverpool won the Premier League for their first top-flight league title in thirty years.

James Harden -- Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash

James Harden might not be in Houston anymore, but the former Rockets superstar's presence is still felt in the city. The Beard purchased a 5% stake in the group that controls MLS' Houston Dynamo and NWSL's Houston Dash in 2019. Boxer Oscar De La Hoya is also part of the group. The Dash won their first NWSL title last year, so he's probably feeling pretty good about that investment.

Russell Wilson and Ken Griffey Jr. -- Seattle Sounders

What do Russell Wilson, Ken Griffey Jr. and Macklemore have in common? They are all part of the Seattle Sounders' ownership group. Wilson, along with his wife, musician Ciara, purchased a stake in the team in 2019 -- just in time for them to win an MLS Cup title. Griffey Jr. and his family followed suit in November, 2020.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- Hammaraby

Seemingly everything Zlatan does makes people react intensely, and that remained true when he purchased part of Swedish team Hammaraby back in 2019. Fans of Malmo, another Swedish team where Zlatan started his professional career, reacted by vandalizing a statue of Zlatan outside the team's home stadium, placing a toilet seat around one of its arms.

Magic Johnson -- Los Angeles Dodgers

Big LA guy. In 2012, Lakers great Magic Johnson was part of a group that bought the Los Angeles Dodgers from Frank McCourt for a record $2 billion. At the time, the price shattered the mark for a sports franchise. Magic kept it real at the time of purchase when explaining his role in recruiting free agents, saying that while he can't talk hitting or pitching with players, he "can talk winning." If recent history is any indication (in case you blacked out all of 2020 -- the Dodgers won the World Series), it worked.