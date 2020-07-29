Lamar Jackson speaks highly of Antonio Brown and says he would be a great addition to the Ravens. (0:48)

The news from 2020 NFL training camps on Wednesday was good for teams who drafted quarterbacks.

In Miami, Tua Tagovailoa received full medical clearance, meaning the No. 5 overall pick should be able to practice fully when the Dolphins begin on-field work in mid-August. In Cincinnati, coach Zac Taylor is pleased with what he has seen and heard from No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow so far.

For more from several NFL outposts and our Nation reporters, including plenty on reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, read on:

Jump to the best of the day:

Photos | Videos | Quotes

Top news of the day

QB Tua Tagovailoa passes Dolphins physical, cleared to practice

The Dolphins top-five pick has passed his physical and he'll be on the field, participating without limitations in a couple weeks, nearly nine months after suffering a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture in his final collegiate game for Alabama. The Dolphins will undergo testing, physicals and strength and conditioning over the next two weeks, then it will be football time beginning the second week of August. "When we do get to practice, you'll see him out there," Flores said.

Giants OT Nate Solder opts out, cites family's health concerns

In a statement posted to Twitter, the 32-year-old Solder cited family concerns, including his son's battle with cancer and his own bout with cancer. He also has a newborn son. He said he "will deeply miss my teammates, coaches and everyone in the Giants organization."

Lamar Jackson says he's still hoping Ravens sign Antonio Brown

As Baltimore starts training camp Lamar Jackson is still keeping his fingers crossed that the team will sign mercurial All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown. "I was hoping we would get him," Jackson said Wednesday. "I'm still hoping -- a little bit."

More:

What our NFL Nation reporters heard today

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton hinted at some dissatisfaction with the altered preseason/training camp schedule Wednesday, stressing several times that "there's nothing about this that is like training camp." But he said the teams that can adjust best will benefit most. "Well, it's unimportant regardless of how anyone feels," Payton said. "What's important is quickly taking what we were given and getting ready to prepare the team."

Payton said the Saints will have as many padded practices as allowed, with competitive scrimmages being key to player evaluations. "I'm gonna tell you this, the amount of running and lifting they're gonna do is gonna be significant. Again, this is their schedule, this isn't our schedule -- this is the union's schedule, this is the management council's schedule. This is not the schedule recommended to those parties by our coaches. So we've got the schedule, and we'll follow it to a T." -- Mike Triplett

Jets coach Adam Gase said he's "excited" by what he perceives as a deeper roster than last season. He noted there are positions where last year's starters might become this year's backups, which he believes is a sign of good depth. Players who could fall into that category are C Jonotthan Harrison, RG Brian Winters, RT Chuma Edoga, TE Ryan Griffin and NT Steve McLendon. -- Rich Cimini

The Patriots are still in their COVID testing period. Most players have undergone two tests at this point. They will need to have three negative tests before they are granted access to the facility for physical examinations. The earliest that can happen is Friday. -- Mike Reiss

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy stresses that the QB competition is still wide open between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles, despite the shortened preseason. Nagy says QBs will be evaluated on every play, not just every throw. GM Ryan Pace adds that naming the eventual starter will be a collaborative effort. -- Jeff Dickerson

Best photos

Colts coach Frank Reich showing a contact tracer. It beats faster in a different color if you are within six feet of another person. pic.twitter.com/aptRWlj5Vn — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) July 29, 2020

9️⃣9️⃣ problems coming soon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CHUiHRpBo3 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 29, 2020

Shuffling in 🤘 pic.twitter.com/gZK2w01rBL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 29, 2020

Quotes of the day

"I jumped over the jet ski." an offseason incident on a beach.

"He's been as advertised." Bengals coach Zac Taylor on No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

"I don't know why it's a controversy in our country. Put a damn mask on." Colts general manager Chris Ballard, on people wearing face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Best videos

QB school 📚



Day 1⃣ pic.twitter.com/POnVhrc0Al — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 29, 2020

.@Lj_era8 on getting his guys together for workouts this offseason: pic.twitter.com/obCmN23K3s — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2020

Be like Sam. Put your mask on.



(🎥 beezo / IG) pic.twitter.com/wtKZd8lBU2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 29, 2020