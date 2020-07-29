The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch have reached agreement on a new five-year contract that ties him to San Francisco through the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter. ‬

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers also extended coach Kyle Shanahan's contract by six seasons, putting him under contract through 2025. Shanahan's deal made him one of the NFL's five highest-paid head coaches.

Financial terms of Lynch's deal weren't immediately known.

Lynch and Shanahan have helped remake the franchise, leading it to an NFC championship last season.