The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch have reached agreement on a new five-year contract that ties him to San Francisco through the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Earlier this offseason, the 49ers also extended coach Kyle Shanahan's contract by six seasons, putting him under contract through 2025. Shanahan's deal made him one of the NFL's five highest-paid head coaches.
Financial terms of Lynch's deal weren't immediately known.
Lynch and Shanahan have helped remake the franchise, leading it to an NFC championship last season.