Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Wednesday, but said he feels "strong and ready to go."

"Over the past few months, I have tested negative after all travels including before and after the OL Masterminds Summit 18 days ago," Johnson said, referencing the gathering of offensive linemen from around the league in Dallas earlier this month.

"I have been working hard in preparation for a long, grueling season and have tried to take all necessary precautions to build a safe and healthy environment during the sessions. I have and will continue to take this seriously and encourage everyone else to do so as well.

"I will follow all protocols and I look forward to joining my teammates and coaches on the field soon."

Linebacker Nate Gerry and tackle Jordan Mailata were also placed on the list, which was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Per policy with the NFL and NFLPA, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status.

Johnson, 30, has developed into one of the top tackles in the game, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of the last three seasons.

Earlier this offseason, his partner on the right side, standout guard Brandon Brooks, was lost for the season with an Achilles rupture. Longtime left tackle Jason Peters was recently re-signed to fill Brooks' void at right guard, and can also serve as a swing tackle should the Eagles need him.

Andre Dillard, the team's 2019 first-round pick, is currently slated to play left tackle for the Eagles.