The Tennessee Titans are without veteran oustide linebacker Vic Beasley in the early stages of training camp.

While the rest of the veterans checked in on Tuesday, Beasley has yet to appear at the team facility. According to a team source, Beasley has not been in contact with the Titans to let them know where he is or why he hasn't reported yet.

Titans players underwent their second day of COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. They'll test again on Thursday and Friday. Players must be test negative on three COVID-19 tests in four days before they can be admitted into the facility.

The players will undergo a 21-day ramp-up period before hitting the field with pads on. So there is still time for Beasley to get caught up. However, the lack of communication is cause for concern for the Titans.

The Titans signed Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 million contract in March. Beasley, who turned 28 this month, was expected to bolster the Titans' pass rush.

The 2015 No.8 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons led the league with 15.5 sacks in 2016. He finished last season with 8 sacks including four sacks in his final four games but the Falcons chose to let Beasley become a free agent.

Beasley had the opportunity to start with a clean slate in Tennesee despite questions regarding his work ethic in Atlanta.

"I'm not going to comment on what was done or what wasn't done in Atlanta," Tennesee coach Mike Vrabel said in April. "Our job is to have the vision for the player and coach him and hold him to a standard that's expected of our players. That's what I'll do, that's what [outside linebackers coach] Shane [Bowen] will do, that's what [defensive assistant] Matt Edwards will do.

"There will be a lot of people involved in helping him continue to develop and try to find a role for us and ultimately help us win."