Marcus Spears argues why Patrick Mahomes should be ranked higher than No. 4 on the NFL's list of the Top 100 Players of 2020. (1:43)

For what has to be the first time this year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't No. 1.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, captured the top spot in The NFL Network's Top 100 players of 2020, while Mahomes was No. 4.

Mahomes, the Super Bowl MVP, was surprisingly ranked behind Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in voting, which was conducted by player surveys last season.

Soon after the results were announced Wednesday night, Mahomes, who recently signed the richest-valued contract in American professional sports, tweeted an emoji that shows a pencil writing on paper, which could be his way of saying he's taking note.

📝 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 30, 2020

Jackson, 23, became the youngest player to be named No. 1 in these rankings, which started in 2013. He skyrocketed to the top spot after not being ranked last year.

"It's overwhelming. It's wild," Jackson said. "I used to always watch the top 100s on YouTube and NFL Network, not like thinking I actually would be the No. 1 player. I can't believe it."

Mahomes, 24, was the MVP of Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to win a league MVP and Super Bowl before turning 25.

Earlier this month, he signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million.

That didn't lead to a bump in The NFL Network rankings. This marked the second straight year that Mahomes was No. 4 in the Top 100.

After Mahomes at No. 4, the top 10 was rounded out by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, 49ers tight end George Kittle, Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Titans running back Derrick Henry.