NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson released a statement on Thursday saying that outside linebacker Vic Beasley will be reporting to training camp soon.

Beasley missed the first two days of camp and did not contact the team. The Titans placed Beasley on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on Tuesday.

"I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future."

The Titans are conducting coronavirus testing for the players before they get access to the facility in addition to briefing them on the protocols due to the pandemic. The team is working to get rookies and new players acclimated to their building.

Having not shown up on time, Beasley will be a bit behind in the acclimation process. But Robinson said Beasley will undergo the same acclimation process when he reports.

Tennessee signed Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 million contract in March. Having led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2015 and finishing last season with eight sacks for the Atlanta Falcons, Beasley was expected to play a critical role in boosting the Titans' pass rush.