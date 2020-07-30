ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills sent their rookies home from the team's facility Thursday as a response to five positive coronavirus tests this week, the team told ESPN in a statement.

A league source told ESPN that two players, including one rookie, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and the team made the decision to conduct the day's meetings virtually.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Under the NFL's training camp mandate, players must register three negative tests in a five-day span in order to enter the facility. Although teams are not required to shut down their facility for a positive test, the Bills chose to minimize risk by sending players home for the day.

"As we were informed by medical experts as training camp opened, we expected to have positive tests for COVID," the team said in a statement to ESPN. "With 5 since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team."

The Bills' rookies first reported on July 21 to begin testing. The rookie who tested positive Thursday did so after registering three negative tests, a league source said.

A league source said the aforementioned rookie is asymptomatic; a player who tests positive can be tested again after five days if he remains asymptomatic during that span.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Ike Brown was the first Bills player to be placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, followed by defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and wide receiver Duke Williams on Wednesday.