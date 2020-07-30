MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings placed Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr on the reserve list for COVID-19 on Thursday.

All players on the list have either tested positive for the virus or come into contact with someone who is a known carrier.

Barr, who had 79 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season, is the eighth Vikings player to be placed on the list. Rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, who is in line to replace Everson Griffen this season, were also put on the COVID-19 list.

If a player tests positive for the coronavirus and displays symptoms, he has to go into at least a 10-day quarantine period before being able to return to the field, per league protocol. Teams are not required to disclose the reason players are on the reserve list for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, on the mandatory reporting date for veteran players, the Vikings lost their biggest free-agent acquisition for the season when defensive tackle Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season, citing respiratory concerns.