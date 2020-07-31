Buffalo Bills starting right guard Jon Feliciano underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle Friday and is out indefinitely, the team announced.

Feliciano will miss the next 8 to 12 weeks to recover, league sources confirmed to ESPN. BuffFanatics first reported on a timeline for Feliciano.

The surgery comes six months after Feliciano underwent surgery on a torn rotator cuff in January.

Feliciano started all 16 games at right guard in his first season in Buffalo in 2019, the first time he had done so in his five-year NFL career. His absence leaves the Bills with several contingency plans, including moving second-year right tackle Cody Ford inside. Ford practiced at guard and tackle during his rookie training camp last season before starting 15 games at right tackle.

The Bills' offensive line returns all five starters from the 2019 season and added free agents Daryl Williams, Evan Boehm and Trey Adams this offseason.