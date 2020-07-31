JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Al Woods is opting out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"While I was excited to join the Jaguars, I have made the tough decision, given the current status of COVID-19, to opt out for the 2020 season," Woods said in a statement. "The health and safety of my family has always been the most important thing in my life. I love the game of football and will be rooting hard for my teammates this season, and I look forward to re-joining the Jaguars in 2021."

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Woods signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Jaguars in March after spending the 2019 season with Seattle. He has 204 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 10 seasons with Tampa Bay, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Indianapolis.

"As I mentioned to our media yesterday, we all understand the risk associated with COVID-19, and we will fully support any of our players and coaches that choose to opt out this season," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said. "It is important for every individual to feel comfortable and to believe that they're doing what's right for themselves and their family. As an organization, we respect Al's decision and are fully understanding."