We got a look at some high-profile rookies in their new uniforms on Friday. That included first-round picks Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Jerry Jeudy.

Plus, Kyler Murray got in some work in the Arizona heat -- it's a dry heat, right? -- and we got a behind-the-scenes look at how some teams are keeping their players and staff safe in the time of COVID-19.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Jump to the best of the day:

Photos | Videos | Notes from NFL Nation reporters

Top news of the day

NFL gives Antonio Brown 8-game suspension for violating personal conduct policy

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has received an eight-game suspension without pay for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

Brown had been the subject of an NFL investigation following an accusation of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017. He also pleaded no contest in June to a felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges related to a January incident with a moving truck company outside his home in Hollywood, Florida. In announcing the suspension, the NFL said that Brown was directed to continue counseling and treatment. The league also said that any further violations would likely result in harsher discipline.

play 1:13 Is suspension a good thing for Antonio Brown? Ryan Clark discusses whether teams will take a chance on Antonio Brown now that he has been given an eight-game suspension.

Bill O'Brien: Texans 'working hard' on extension for QB Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O'Brien on Friday said the team is "working hard" with quarterback Deshaun Watson's representatives on a contract extension, and that "we want him here for a long time." Watson, a first-round pick in 2017, was eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason. He made less than $3.8 million in 2019, which was just 4.88% of the Texans' cap. He is scheduled to make $4.4 million during the 2020 season.

"Deshaun is a great player, an even better person, and we want him here for a long time," O'Brien said. "... I know that we're working hard. We're not going to really talk about it in the media, but obviously we feel so strongly about him and the future of him in this offense, in this organization, and we want him here for a long time."

Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had serious talks on new deal, says agent

All-Pro defensive end Cam Heyward would like to retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler but is concerned that might not happen due to a lack of movement on a contract extension. Heyward enters the final year of his deal, and there have been no substantive contract discussions between the Steelers front office and Heyward's agent, Michael Perrett of Element Sports Group.

"I thought we'd be further along in the process. In a normal year, we might be," Perrett told ESPN. "The current situation (with the pandemic) has led to a lot of uncertainty, but NFL business is still moving forward. Cam would love to retire a Steeler, but at this point, he just doesn't know how all of this is going to play out."

Bengals rookie Joe Burrow expects to 'play well, win a lot'

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow isn't shy about accepting the expectations thrust upon his shoulders this offseason. If and when the season begins, Cincinnati wants the top overall pick in the 2020 draft to come and be successful immediately. In his first news conference since the Bengals selected him, Burrow said he shares the same aspirations in his first season in the NFL.

"Going into my rookie year I expect to play well and I expect to win a lot of games," Burrow said when asked about reflecting on recent success that includes a Heisman Trophy and a national title. "If I look back now, I'm doing myself a disservice and the team a disservice."

New Lions safety Jayron Kearse suspended three games

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse has been suspended three games by the NFL for violation of its substance abuse policy. Kearse, 26, signed with the Lions in March after four seasons in Minnesota, where he played in 62 games with five starts, making 79 tackles and defending eight passes.

Kearse was charged with DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit last October, when he was with the Vikings. Kearse apologized for his actions back in October, saying the arrest is "not a reflection of who I am as a person."

More:

What our NFL Nation reporters saw and heard today

Bill Belichick held his first media availability Friday since players and coaches reported for training camp, and the biggest takeaway is that he isn't naming a starting quarterback. Over the last 18 years, while Belichick never named an official starter, there wasn't much question who would be QB1 in New England. Now? "That spot is the same as all the other spots on the team," Belichick said. "We have a long way to go. We'll see how things turn out. I can't control how players perform. That's up to them. We'll give everyone an opportunity and see what happens. I don't know." -- Mike Reiss

Newly acquired safety Bradley McDougald -- a.k.a. the other player in the Jamal Adams trade -- said his goal with the Jets isn't to become the next Adams, but to continue to play the way he did in Seattle. He said his strengths are versatility and pass coverage, adding, "I've had some success against some of the biggest-name tight ends in the game." The Jets' plan is to start him at strong safety. McDougal said all the right things in his Zoom call with reporters, not sounding bothered at all that he went from a perennial contender to the Jets. -- Rich Cimini

The Ravens set the NFL's all-time single-season record for rushing yards last season, but rookie second-round pick J.K. Dobbins still believes he can make an immediate impact. "I don't know how patient I can be," he said Friday. "My goal is not to be patient. I was not taught that in college. Don't be patient; take advantage of your opportunities. [I'm] not saying that I'm going to start or anything, but I feel like if I just work hard enough and show the coaches that I can play at this level, then I'll be on the field. My goal is to help the team win the Super Bowl, not sitting on the bench." -- Jamison Hensley

One of the great stories of training camp last year was 2018 fifth-round pick Cole Madison. He made the team after sitting out his entire rookie year to focus on his mental health. A year later, he won't get that chance. He was waived on Friday. He likely wouldn't have been ready to practice because of the recovery ongoing from the torn ACL he sustained in practice last November. -- Rob Demovsky