The opt-out deadline for NFL players is now expected to be moved up to either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on talks this weekend, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL is pushing to move up the deadline from one week after the new collective bargaining agreement side letter is signed, and it now is expected to be even sooner, sources told Schefter.

Those deemed to be high risk to COVID-19 would receive $350,000 and an accrued NFL season if they opt out of the season. Players who aren't deemed to be at risk but don't feel comfortable playing can receive $150,000 if they opt out. Those numbers could change slightly based on circumstances.

If games are canceled, players won't be paid. But there will be a fund/benefit established to pay back any benefits eliminated as a result of COVID-19 up to 2023, as well as to pay back any lost guaranteed money to players.