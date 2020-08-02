Running back Jeremy Hill says he has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, announcing the move in a tweet.

It's official I'm a Raider Now.... #raidernation LETS GET IT — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) August 2, 2020

He last appeared in an NFL game in the 2018 season, when he tore his ACL in the New England Patriots' season-opening victory over the Houston Texans. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the rest of that season. He did not play in the NFL last season.

Hill, who was a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014, played his first four seasons with the franchise. He rushed for a career-best 1,124 yards in his rookie season and tied for the NFL lead with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2015. Hill has 2,898 rushing yards in his career.

He joins a Raiders backfield headlined by starter Josh Jacobs that also includes veterans Jalen Richard, Devontae Booker and rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. Booker currently is on the reserve-COVID-19 list.