Detroit Lions receiver Geronimo Allison has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Allison signed with Detroit in the offseason from Green Bay, where he had 89 catches for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns from 2016-19.

The Lions signed Allison, 26, to provide depth behind outside receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Detroit gave him a one-year, $910,000 deal with a $137,500 signing bonus when he signed.

Allison would have had to compete for a roster spot with rookie Quintez Cephus, Chris Lacy, Travis Fulgham and Geremy Davis, who also signed with the club in the offseason.

Receiver is one of the deeper positions for the Lions on the roster, with Golladay, Jones and Danny Amendola likely locked in as starters.

Allison is the second Detroit player to opt out this season, joining defensive tackle John Atkins.