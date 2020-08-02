JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew was one of five players the team placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

In addition to Minshew, the team also placed running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard on the list. A player doesn't have to test positive for the virus to be placed on the list. They also could be quarantined after being around an infected person.

The Jaguars had activated Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Sunday but placed him back on it in the afternoon.

The Jaguars have announced Minshew as their starter in 2020 after he threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions as a rookie in 2019.

Minshew, who was a sixth-round pick out of Washington State, led the Jaguars to a 6-6 record, which gave him more career victories as a starter than Blaine Gabbert (5-22), whom the Jaguars drafted 10th overall in 2011.