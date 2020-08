The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting defensive lineman P.J. Hall two years after they chose him in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Hall, 25, had appeared in 30 games (18 starts) over the past two seasons but totaled only 1.5 sacks.

He was a two-time FCS All-American at Sam Houston State before being chosen No. 57 overall in 2018 by the Raiders.

NFL Network first reported on the Raiders' plan to cut Hall.