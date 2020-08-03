MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings and general manager Rick Spielman have agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Spielman's new deal is believed to run through the 2023 season, according to league sources, which would keep him in line with head coach Mike Zimmer, who recently received a three-year contract extension.

Like Zimmer, Spielman had one year remaining on his deal before receiving an extension.

"Rick has been outstanding in his role as Vikings general manager," Vikings co-owner and team president Mark Wilf said in a statement. "We are excited and honored to have him continue to lead our efforts to build a championship roster and first-class organization. With Rick's and Coach Zimmer's leadership in place, we are in a great position to continue to compete for a Super Bowl."

Spielman is entering his 15th season in Minnesota after joining the club as the vice president of player personnel in 2006 before moving into his role as general manager on Jan. 3, 2012. Under his leadership, Spielman has made more draft picks -- 93 -- than any other general manager over the past eight years.

The Vikings have made the postseason in four of Spielman's eight seasons as general manager and reached the NFC Championship Game during the 2017 season. Minnesota's .570 winning percentage (72-54-2) since 2012 ranks ninth in the NFL and is the fourth best in the NFC over that eight-season span.

"We appreciate Rick's work ethic, diligence and commitment to the Vikings," team co-owner and chairman Zygi Wilf said in the statement. "We continue to have the utmost confidence in him as we work to assemble championship-caliber teams to reach our ultimate goal of winning a world championship."

During the 2020 NFL draft, Spielman turned 12 picks into a seven-round NFL-record 15 selections with two additional picks gained for the 2021 NFL draft through trades. The Vikings' 2020 class is the largest since the NFL condensed its annual draft to seven rounds in 1994. It also marked Minnesota's first 15-member class since 1985, tying for the largest overall draft class since 1976, when the team added 17 players over 17 rounds.