Louis Riddick is excited about Jordan Reed teaming up with George Kittle and reuniting with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. (1:06)

What does Jordan Reed bring to the 49ers? (1:06)

Former Washington Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed has reached agreement on an incentive-laden one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reed, 30, has a history of concussions, but when healthy -- as he is now -- he is one of the game's elite tight ends.

Reed missed all last season with a concussion, the seventh that has been documented since he started playing college football. He has never played a full season because of various injuries.

Washington made Reed the focal point of its passing attack under former coach Jay Gruden. He responded with a big season in 2015, when he played a career-high 14 games. That season, Reed caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns -- all personal bests.

After that season, Washington signed Reed to a five-year extension worth up to $50 million. But in the next three years, thanks to injuries, he averaged 49 catches per season with a combined 10 touchdowns.

Reed, who had struggled for two seasons because of ligament damage to his big toes, looked good in training camp last summer. But in the third preseason game, Reed suffered a concussion after Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit.

He nearly returned for a Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, but concussion symptoms resurfaced late in the week. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 14.

Washington selected Reed in the third round out of Florida in the 2013 draft. He provided immediate help, catching 45 passes in nine games as a rookie before injuries ended his season. Reed proved to be a mismatch for linebackers or safeties in particular, especially when aligned in the slot. The team loved his ability to quickly win against a defender, making him an ideal target.

He caught 329 passes with 24 touchdowns for Washington.

Information from ESPN's John Keim was used in this report.