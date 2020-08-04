JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated quarterback Gardner Minshew from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list two days after he and four others were placed on it.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone had hinted on Monday that Minshew's stay on the list wouldn't be long by saying the quarterback's "spirits are great, and I think he will be available soon."

A player doesn't have to test positive for the coronavirus to be placed on the list; he could be quarantined after being around an infected person. In addition to Minshew, the team placed running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard on the list on Sunday. Wingard also was activated from the list on Tuesday.

The Jaguars lead the NFL with 12 players having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since tracking began last week. There have been 87 players placed on the list as of Monday morning.