NFL training camp 2020: Roster shake-ups see old faces and rookies in new places

Tom Brady in red and pewter. Philip Rivers in blue and white, no yellow to be found. Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. Chase Young in Washington. The 2020 NFL season is going to look different.
There's just something about old faces in new places ... and about new faces. Hope springs eternal for every fan base before any games have been played, and new arrivals add fuel to those postseason hopes.
With that said, here's a look at some of the aforementioned players, veterans and rookies alike, who could make a splash in their new digs.
The vets
mood for life😁 pic.twitter.com/QNceEGbSwz— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 4, 2020
Cam Newton's first official photo in his Patriots jersey. pic.twitter.com/tn5SVJIl1M— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2020
Buck looks good in blue. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/o3LCHJia0G— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 2, 2020
These two are absolutely perfect for each other. 🙌@JoshAllenQB | @StefonDiggs | @GMFB pic.twitter.com/3ZOdRyL6SJ— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 4, 2020
🔵&🟠 looks good on these vets. 😏 pic.twitter.com/I7LbZOP5x0— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2020
𝙎𝙇𝘼𝙔@bigplay24slay | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tYprtwkg83— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 4, 2020
Got his #Steelers helmet ☑️@Ebron85 pic.twitter.com/o9OsIIGzLU— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 2, 2020
O.J. ✖️ Gronk ✖️ Cam pic.twitter.com/FYhdFXXMav— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 4, 2020
Philip Rivers in his new uniform, via @Colts. pic.twitter.com/IcWatFN7gi— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2020
Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year... https://t.co/x2cvb2wJNG— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020
Silver and Black looks good on @JasonWitten. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/I06Sq976F8— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 3, 2020
Welcome to the black and gold: @ESanders_10 ⚜️#Saints pic.twitter.com/jcKgjRZC4q— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 1, 2020
Coming soon to M&T Bank Stadium 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/PIP2iApmWv— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 3, 2020
First look at @teddyb_h2o 👀 pic.twitter.com/0HffzLWfLK— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 2, 2020
Flash in the orange & blue. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jt0oO9y5aY— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 5, 2020
The rookies
The first photo of Joe Burrow throwing in his new uniform (via @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/OOozqfUV5w— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 4, 2020
first look in powder blue ✨ pic.twitter.com/mDvZCxnwdU— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 2, 2020
Hope we see this dance a lot this season, @jerryjeudy. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/9zknlTuZBV— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 4, 2020
The Rook❗️@JWills73 pic.twitter.com/dVd7spC33C— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 5, 2020
😷✌️ @ChocoDro #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ZwZGXT9pep— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 4, 2020
.@jordan3love in green & gold 👀#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/BL07Vmcoj9— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 31, 2020
9️⃣9️⃣ problems coming soon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CHUiHRpBo3— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 29, 2020
.@jeffokudah in the Honolulu blue ❄️ pic.twitter.com/mE3dkoi6Kk— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 2, 2020
Looking sharp, @DerrickBrownAU5!#WarEagle x #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/84xrRgGHHb— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) August 6, 2020
🛫 @BigTicket73 + @Zel5Zelly 🛫 pic.twitter.com/ZO58NC8WKx— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 2, 2020
We can get used to this...🤩@_CeeDeeThree | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/znZ0KzV5jw— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 3, 2020
The X Factor. pic.twitter.com/9HeyAPV2Jc— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 2, 2020
Just let the heat talk 🤫 pic.twitter.com/nn4befAZuc— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 3, 2020