NFL training camp 2020: Roster shake-ups see old faces and rookies in new places

Tom Brady in red and pewter. Philip Rivers in blue and white, no yellow to be found. Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. Chase Young in Washington. The 2020 NFL season is going to look different.

There's just something about old faces in new places ... and about new faces. Hope springs eternal for every fan base before any games have been played, and new arrivals add fuel to those postseason hopes.

With that said, here's a look at some of the aforementioned players, veterans and rookies alike, who could make a splash in their new digs.

The vets

Cam Newton's first official photo in his Patriots jersey. pic.twitter.com/tn5SVJIl1M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2020

Buck looks good in blue. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/o3LCHJia0G — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 2, 2020

🔵&🟠 looks good on these vets. 😏 pic.twitter.com/I7LbZOP5x0 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 3, 2020

O.J. ✖️ Gronk ✖️ Cam pic.twitter.com/FYhdFXXMav — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 4, 2020

Philip Rivers in his new uniform, via @Colts. pic.twitter.com/IcWatFN7gi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2020

Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year... https://t.co/x2cvb2wJNG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

Coming soon to M&T Bank Stadium 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/PIP2iApmWv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 3, 2020

Flash in the orange & blue. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jt0oO9y5aY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 5, 2020

The rookies

The first photo of Joe Burrow throwing in his new uniform (via @Bengals) pic.twitter.com/OOozqfUV5w — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 4, 2020

first look in powder blue ✨ pic.twitter.com/mDvZCxnwdU — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 2, 2020

Hope we see this dance a lot this season, @jerryjeudy. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/9zknlTuZBV — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 4, 2020

9️⃣9️⃣ problems coming soon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CHUiHRpBo3 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 29, 2020