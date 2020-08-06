        <
        >

          NFL training camp 2020: Roster shake-ups see old faces and rookies in new places

          play
          Does Brady have anything to prove in Tampa Bay this season? (2:12)

          Ryan Clark proclaims no matter how good or bad Tom Brady does with the Bucs, people will overlook it due to his legendary career in New England. (2:12)

          1:00 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Tom Brady in red and pewter. Philip Rivers in blue and white, no yellow to be found. Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. Chase Young in Washington. The 2020 NFL season is going to look different.

          There's just something about old faces in new places ... and about new faces. Hope springs eternal for every fan base before any games have been played, and new arrivals add fuel to those postseason hopes.

          With that said, here's a look at some of the aforementioned players, veterans and rookies alike, who could make a splash in their new digs.

          The vets

          The rookies