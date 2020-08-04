Miami Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns said Tuesday that he has decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Definitely wasn't an easy decision but I've decided to opt out of the 2020 season to do what's best for my family and especially with a baby boy on the way," Hurns said. "I will continue to support my team and brothers across the league wholeheartedly and wishing them the best going forward all season, all love."

Hurns is the first Dolphins player to opt out so far this season and one of 50-plus players across the league to make that decision.

"I understand and completely support Allen's decision," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. "It wasn't an easy choice and I know he put a lot of thought into it. He had conversations with the people closest to him and did what he felt was best for him and his family. I respect the process he went through and how came to this decision. I wish him all the best and look forward to working with him next year."

Hurns, 28, had 32 catches, 426 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was expected to make the roster as the Dolphins' No.4 or No.5 receiver this upcoming season.

His absence hurts the Dolphins' receiver depth while giving receivers on the bubble like Isaiah Ford and Gary Jennings a better chance to make the final roster.

The Dolphins signed Hurns to a two-year, $8 million extension last November. Hurns' 2020 contract and his $2.83 million salary cap hit will toll to the 2021 season.

The deadline for players to opt out for the 2020 season is Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.