MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings' trade with the Las Vegas Raiders is off after defensive tackle P.J. Hall failed his physical on Tuesday.

The Vikings on Monday had sent a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft selection to the Raiders in exchange for Hall. After the failed physical, Hall reverts back to the Raiders, who are expected to cut the former second-round pick.

The 25-year-old Hall played in 30 games (18 starts) over the past two seasons but had just 1.5 sacks in that time.

The Vikings' trade for Hall came a week after nose tackle Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season due to respiratory concerns.

Minnesota's defensive line took another hit Tuesday when defensive tackle Armon Watts was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings activated rookie receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Brian Cole II off the reserve/COVID-19 list.