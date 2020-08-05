NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans are more than one week into training camp and outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., their biggest free-agent acquisition, has yet to report. Titans general manager Jon Robinson released a statement two days into camp saying that he contacted Beasley and the veteran linebacker said he would eventually report.

Coach Mike Vrabel said there has not been any further communication between he and Beasley personally.

"He's not here. Everybody else is. He's under contract and we expect him to be here. I have not reached out or had much conversation with him," Vrabel said during his Wednesday news conference. "We still look forward to getting him here and coaching him when he gets here. We want to coach him and want him to be a part of the football team."

Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5-million contract with the Titans in March. Tennessee wanted to pair Beasley with third-year outside linebacker Harold Landry to boost the pass rush. The coaching staff made a concerted effort to get Beasley up to speed despite not being able to get players on the field because of the pandemic.

The sixth-year linebacker took part in virtual meetings with the Titans during the offseason in addition to multiple one-on-one meetings with outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen in the spring and summer.

"We've probably met with him a lot more one-on-one than in a group setting even, just because all the other guys have been here," Bowen said last week. "We're kind of trying to kind of add and expand from 100-level learning to 200-level learning, so to speak. So, in terms of being able to expand their horizons a little bit, where Vic [Beasley] would start out at ground zero in terms of our defense."

Players have until Thursday to exercise their option to opt out of the season because of the pandemic. Beasley hasn't given any indication that he will do so but is losing precious time to get acclimated to his new teammates and coaching staff. Once Beasley does report, he'll need to get three negative tests in a four-day window before he can enter the building.