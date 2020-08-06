PITTSBURGH -- After watching Ben Roethlisberger throw for two days at Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is pleased with his quarterback's progress following elbow surgery to repair three torn elbow tendons.

"I didn't see anything that was alarming in any way," Tomlin said on a Zoom call Thursday morning. "His velocity is excellent. Maybe his spiral could be a little tighter. I've seen it tighter, but nothing to alarm you in any way.

"We're going to continue to proceed appropriately with him in an effort to have him ready to go when we step into a stadium."

Roethlisberger was scheduled to practice Monday and Tuesday before taking Wednesday off. The camp schedule echoes Roethlisberger's offseason routine as he recovered from the September surgery to reattach the flexor tendons.

"I'm extremely comfortable with where he is in the process. It's been great communication, from and through him and the medical professionals through his rehab process," Tomlin said.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Roethlisberger said his arm felt good after the first day of practice.

"I threw a lot of balls yesterday," he said. "I was kind of waking up today to see how it was going to feel, and it feels great. That's kind of what I anticipated because we have been working more than usual in the offseason in terms of throwing.

"I've put together a regimen of two to three days a week of throwing for the last two months, if not longer than that too. I think the plan is still to kind of pitch count, if you will, through training camp."