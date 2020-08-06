        <
        >

          Jaguars CB Rashaan Melvin opts out of 2020 NFL season

          2:18 PM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin on Thursday became the third Jacksonville Jaguars defensive player to opt out of the 2020 season.

          Melvin, who signed a one-year contract worth $1.75 million in March, was expected to compete with third-year player Tre Herndon to start opposite rookie first-round pick C.J. Henderson. He had been at the team facility all week and told the team of his decision on Thursday.

          The 30-year-old Melvin has four interceptions and 41 pass breakups in seven seasons with Baltimore, Indianapolis, Detroit, New England and Oakland.

          Nose tackle Al Woods and linebacker/defensive end Lerentee McCray also have opted out of the 2020 season. Woods was signed to shore up a run defense that gave up 139 yards per game last season. McCray is a core special-teams player who could fill in on defense.