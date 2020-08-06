Wide receiver Josh Doctson, a former Washington first-round pick who signed with the New York Jets in February, has opted out for 2020 because of undisclosed COVID-19 concerns.

Doctson, 27, made his decision before Thursday's 4 p.m. deadline. He became the third Jets player to opt out, joining former Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley and reserve center Leo Koloamatangi.

After being cut by Washington and the Minnesota Vikings, Doctson signed a one-year, $890,000 contract with the Jets, hoping to resurrect his career. The Jets are thin at receiver, so Doctson would've been in competition for a roster spot.

The Jets overhauled the receiver position in the offseason, losing Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas in free agency, cutting the injured Quincy Enunwa, signing veteran Breshad Perriman and drafting Denzel Mims in the second round.

Doctson spent three disappointing seasons with the Redskins before they gave up on him last preseason. He finished with 81 catches, 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. He signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, but spent most of the year on injured reserve before being released last November.

Doctson enjoyed a prolific career at TCU, but his rookie year got off to a bad start with a preseason Achilles injury that limited him to two games. After that, he never really got on track in Washington. The Vikings took a flier last September, but a hamstring injury landed him on IR. He wound up playing only seven snaps with Minnesota, with no receptions.