GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Frozen Tundra will be the Silent Tundra -- at least for the first month of the 2020 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that they will play at least their first two home games of the season without fans at Lambeau Field.

That means the stadium's seats will be empty in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions and Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Previously, Packers president Mark Murphy had said he was hopeful the team could host between 10,000 and 12,000 fans.

"Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans' energetic support in the stands," Murphy said in a statement. "Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow. We will continue to consult with community healthcare and public health officials on the pandemic conditions in our area. We ask our fans to continue to help by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines."

The first chance for fans to be in the stands at Lambeau is now Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers have a streak of 350 consecutive regular-season sellouts at Lambeau Field.