NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who hadn't reported to camp since it began July 28, arrived to the team facility for COVID-19 testing on Friday morning.

The team hadn't heard from Beasley since training camp opened, and general manager Jon Robinson last week released a statement saying Beasley's absence was unexcused but that he would report soon.

Beasley was fined a mandatory $50,000 per day, resulting in a $500,000 fine after missing 10 days. He will need three negative COVID-19 tests over a four-day period before he can enter the facility. The Titans have a trailer outside of the facility for testing.

If his tests are negative, there's a good chance he will be on the field when the Titans start practice next week. Not missing any field work is crucial for Beasley, who signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Titans in March.

Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen said the staff worked extensively during the offseason to get Beasley up to speed.

"Honestly, we've probably met with him a lot more one-on-one than in a group setting even, just because all the other guys have been here," Bowen said. "So we're kind of trying to kind of add and expand from 100-level learning to 200-level learning, so to speak."

The Titans are banking on Beasley to pair with Harold Landry to provide a boost to their pass rush this season.