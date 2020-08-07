Stephen A. Smith says the 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo is not an elite quarterback. (1:50)

The San Francisco 49ers have signed former first-round defensive end Dion Jordan to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Signed off the street last season by the Raiders on Nov. 9, as his league-mandated 10-game suspension for testing positive for Adderall ended, Jordan made an immediate impact with a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 17.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2013 draft by the Miami Dolphins, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Jordan played in seven games last season and had five tackles, two sacks and a pass defended, working his way into game shape along the way. Jordan was used as both an inside and outside rusher.

Jordan, 30, missed the 2015 season while under NFL suspension for failing a drug test and sat out the 2016 season as well.

He has 10.5 sacks in 50 career games (four starts) with 20 quarterback hits, five passes defended, two forced fumbles and 91 tackles.

