PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are re-signing defensive end Vinny Curry to a one-year deal, according to a league source.

The deal contains $1.3 million in guarantees and is worth up to $2 million, a source said.

Curry, 32, is coming off a five-sack campaign -- his best season since posting nine sacks in 2014.

The Eagles were light on proven depth behind starters Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett. They are hoping that at least one consistent contributor emerges out of a group that includes Genard Avery, Josh Sweat, Shareef Miller, Joe Ostman and rookie Casey Toohill. The signing of Curry adds a player with more of an established track record to the mix.

NFL Network was first to report the signing.

Curry, who grew up in nearby Neptune, New Jersey, was selected in the second round by the Eagles in the 2012 draft. He has posted 29.5 sacks over eight seasons -- seven of which were in Philadelphia. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.