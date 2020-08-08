Ron Rivera has long built his running back room around diversity in playing styles and likes his options even after releasing Derrius Guice in Washington. (0:57)

As 2020 NFL training camps continue, Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald shows that age is nothing but a number while the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions each got key offensive weapons back in the fold.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Jump to the best of the day:

Photos | Videos | Quotes

Top news of the day

Browns WR Jarvis Landry passes physical, rejoins active roster

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been activated off the physically unable to perform list after passing his physical and has rejoined the active roster. Landry, who hasn't missed a game over his six years in the NFL, underwent hip surgery on Feb. 4 after battling an injury there throughout last season. The Browns on Saturday also activated safety Karl Joseph (foot) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) from the off physically unable to perform list, and claimed cornerback M.J. Stewart off waivers.

Lions' T.J. Hockenson among 3 removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Lions activated tight end T.J. Hockenson off the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, over a week after he first went on the list at the start of training camp. Hockenson, the team's first round pick last season, had 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season before suffering a right ankle injury on Thanksgiving against Chicago that ended his year.

Source: Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar to be removed from commissioner's exempt list

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is being removed from the commissioner's exempt list, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report. The move is expected to become official Sunday. Dunbar's removal from the exempt list allows him to re-join the Seahawks at team headquarters, which he's expected to do as early as Sunday. Dunbar could still face an NFL suspension.

Washington releases RB Derrius Guice shortly after arrest

The Washington Football Team released Guice on Friday night, less than two hours after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in Loudoun County, Virginia. Washington wasted little time in releasing Guice, saying in a statement that it had learned of a domestic violence-related incident Thursday. The team alerted the NFL and met Friday with Guice to let him know he was excused from all team activities.

Best videos

Leading by example i̶n̶ ̶Y̶e̶a̶r̶ ̶1̶7̶ always. pic.twitter.com/GzpMCJGiNs — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 8, 2020

Production day is the gift that keeps on giving 😂 pic.twitter.com/aSzu9n3AhK — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 8, 2020

One week closer to the season 🙌#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/GMqPUa4vAK — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 8, 2020

Water the sweet corn ✅

Say hi to @I_CU_Boy ✅

Put that work in ✅



A behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life at #BroncosCamp with @Dalton_Risner66 👇 pic.twitter.com/oyE4b6MHGK — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 8, 2020

Best photos

When it's FINALLY the weekend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8ByWeHfiRv — New York Giants (@Giants) August 8, 2020

QB Scott Hunter rolling to practice in 1971 🚴@amfam #DreamDrive Flashback 📸 pic.twitter.com/tQgArcxGpd — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 8, 2020

Quotes of the day

"Duce has always been someone that can control the room. He demands respect and guys do respect him." Eagles TE Zach Ertz, on Duce Staley.

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

On Sunday morning, Cory Undlin will step in front of his defense for the first time at the Detroit Lions practice facility in Allen Park, Michigan. He's seen them for months now, but until Sunday he hasn't been able to actually be face-to-face with any of them. At least in real life. The Lions new defensive coordinator was hired in January and met with his players over Zoom all spring until now. "To say excited would be an understatement, obviously," Undlin said. "The respect that I have for virtual meeting right now and the way that whole spring was, and I talked about this a lot in June, if you're having a conversation with somebody and you're able to look them in the eye, like we are right now, I don't care if you're in person or not, this classroom, this media situation we're in right now, we've been doing this all spring and I've got a great feel for all those guys and I think they all have a great feel for me, whether we're in the meeting room or virtual however. But there is obviously a different feel after you can do it for six months and now you're physically in the same room. There is a difference. We know that. And I can't wait." -- Michael Rothstein

The transition from Doug Pederson to Duce Staley has been "seamless" according to tight end Zach Ertz. Staley is manning the day-to-day operations while Pederson quarantines after testing positive for the coronavirus. "Duce has always been someone that can control the room," said Ertz,. "He demands respect and guys do respect him." Pederson continues to lead a lot of the team meetings virtually, "giving us direction at the end of the day," Ertz said. -- Tim McManus

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is optimistic there will be football this season at Bank of America Stadium even though the North Carolina governor this week extended Phase 2 of COVID-19 re-opening another five weeks to at least September 11. Rhule says he can't imagine a safer environment than the one that has been created at BOA for coaches, players and staff members. So far the Panthers haven't placed a player on the NFL's Covid-19 list. Whether all this will lead to some fans attending games Rhule can't say. He's preparing for all scenarios. "Obviously, we want to play in front of fans," Rhule said. "We also want to be safe." -- David Newton

ESPN The Rams have placed DT A'Shawn Robinson on the active/non-football injury list, the team announced Saturday.

Following up on Jeremy Fowler's report that Panthers LT Russell Okung considered the NFL's COVID-19 opt out and hasn't ruled out retirement. According to Okung's agent, J.I. Halsell, retirement only is on the board if Okung is "not feeling comfortable in his work environment due to an outbreak of COVID. At this moment, we're nowhere near that scenario, meaning consideration of retirement is nowhere near imminent.'' Okung missed 10 games last season with the Chargers with a pulmonary embolism due to blood clots. Halsell said Okung fully plans to play for Carolina this season unless the current COVID-19 situation takes a turn for the worse. -- David Newton

Giants veterans had their first day off. This after they completed their fifth day of the acclimation period Friday. The acclimation period is eight days total before they enter a four-day ramp-up period when they can actually do 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills (without pads). -- Jordan Raanan