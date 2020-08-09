The Giants are planning to sign CB Ross Cockrell, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Shorthanded at the CB position with DeAndre Baker facing armed robbery charges and Sam Beal having opted out, the Giants desperately needed reinforcements and went with a somewhat familiar face in Cockrell.

The Record (N.J.) was first to report the Giants' plans to sign Cockrell, who played for the team in 2017.

Cockrell played in Carolina last season alongside James Bradberry, also now with the Giants. He has started 43 career games for the Giants, Panthers and Steelers.

The Giants also plan to sign OL Jackson Dennis, a undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, according to a source. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals earlier this year.

Signings are a process these days, since players have to pass COVID-19 tests and physicals before deals can be completed.