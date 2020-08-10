Adam Schefter breaks down how the NFL might adjust should college football cancel its season, including playing games on Friday and Saturday nights. (1:39)

As the college football season teeters on the brink of cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL remains on track to kick off its season one month from today in Kansas City, where the Houston Texans will take on the Chiefs in a playoff rematch.

One month away.! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/efQLEqpcux — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 10, 2020

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

Julian Edelman: Tom Brady a friend, but Cam Newton intriguing for Patriots

New England receiver Julian Edelman said Monday that there's no looking back after Tom Brady's free-agency departure and that the team has received a boost of energy from Cam Newton's arrival. "Obviously we played a lot of football together and I love him to death, but the train keeps moving, as it will when I'm not playing here," Edelman said of Brady in his first interview with reporters since January.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews never considered opting out despite being diabetic

Andrews, one of two current NFL players with Type 1 diabetes, was always committed to playing during the coronavirus pandemic. "Opting out never really crossed my mind," Andrews said Monday. "Obviously, I think safety is the most important thing. Seeing what the NFLPA and the NFL has come up with and the system, it's extremely encouraging. I think they have a great system in place."

Jaguars' Ngakoue, yet to sign franchise tag, dumps agent

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is searching for new representation after parting ways with his current agent, a league source confirmed. Ngakoue has yet to sign his non-exclusive franchise tag tender with Jacksonville and has not been at training camp. Ngakoue has been adamant that he no longer wants to play for the franchise because he believes the Jaguars offered him a contract last season far below what he believes he's worth.

Best videos

Best photos

Quotes of the day

"I don't anticipate eating any hot dogs anytime soon." Panthers rookie DE Yatur Gross-Matos, after downing nine in three minutes to win the team's eating contest last week.

"There is no limit in what he can accomplish in this league ... he already is a star." Raiders tight end Jason Witten, on new teammate Darren Waller

"He's the best player I've ever been around and he works hard. You're going to see a more polished and more ready Lamar than you saw last year. That almost sounds unbelievable." Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, on reigning MVP Lamar Jackson

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Alvin Kamara insisted that he isn't concerned about his contract heading into the final year of his rookie deal. In fact, the New Orleans Saints running back said he told his agent not to even mention it to him unless something serious develops. "I'm just here to do my job. I'm healthy and back with my teammates, and we're working toward getting ready for Tampa (in Week 1)," he said." -- Mike Triplett

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on what happens to player evaluation if there's no college football season: "We're prepared on a number of different fronts to attack this. ... There's going to be a draft, we're going to have to acquire players, we're just going to have to do it different ways." -- Rob Demovsky

Tackle Demar Dotson, who is poised to sign with the Broncos if the team clears him on a physical as well as through the Covid-19 protocols, will provide depth. But, at least at the moment, Elijah Wilkinson is expected to get the bulk of the work at right tackle when the Broncos ramp up their on-field work in training camp. Dotson, who will turn 35 in October, was not re-signed by the Buccaneers after 11 seasons with the team. Dotson, however, would be a quality addition to Denver's locker room. -- Jeff Legwold

New Panthers CB Eli Apple, who turned 25 on Sunday, has been around the league so he recognizes speed when he sees it. After seeing Carolina wide receivers DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel and Robbie Anderson, Apples believes "we have the fastest receivers" in the league. -- David Newton