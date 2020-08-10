Yannick Ngakoue is searching for new representation after parting ways with his current agent, a league source confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Ngkaoue has yet to sign his non-exclusive franchise tag tender with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has not been at training camp. Ngakoue has been adamant that he no longer wants to play for the franchise because he feels the Jaguars offered him a contract last season far below what he believes he's worth.

NFL Network first reported Ngakoue's decision to change agents.

The 25-year-old Ngakoue has been very vocal about his dissatisfaction with the Jaguars on social media and in April on a Twitter tirade against Tony Khan, the son of owner Shad Khan and the team's senior vice president of football administration and technology. He called Tony Khan spoiled and a clown.

The Jaguars reportedly offered Ngakoue a deal that would have paid him up to $19 million annually last July but Ngakoue wanted more than $20 annually and turned it down. He played last season -- after an 11-day training camp holdout -- for $2.025 million and announced on Twitter that he told the Jaguars he would not sign a long-term deal and wanted a trade.

Ngakoue, whom the Jaguars drafted in the third round in 2016, had eight sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games last season and has 38.5 sacks in his career, which places him second on the franchise's all-time list. He also has forced 14 fumbles, which is more than all but three players from 2016-19: Chandler Jones (17), Khalil Mack (17) and T.J. Watt (15).

In addition, Ngakoue has been directly responsible for five of the 12 defensive touchdowns the Jaguars have scored since 2016: a pick six, a fumble return, and three forced fumbles on sacks that other players recovered for touchdowns. He also forced a fumble that resulted in a touchdown in the 2017 playoffs.