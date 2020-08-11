Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Johnson announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 29, but that he felt "strong and ready to go."

Johnson, 30, has developed into one of the top tackles in the game, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three seasons.

Linebacker Nate Gerry was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, leaving only tackle Jordan Mailata on the list at this time.

