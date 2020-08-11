The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran safety Tavon Wilson on Tuesday, the team announced. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The Colts also activated cornerback Jackson Porter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wilson, 30, became a key part of the Detroit Lions' defense in 2019 -- establishing himself as a veteran leader after the retirement of Glover Quin and the trade of Quandre Diggs to Seattle.

Tavon Wilson established himself as a key member of the Lions' secondary last season. Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

He also displayed more versatility, playing both in the box as a run-stopper and out of it as a safety who could defend tight ends.

Wilson was taken in the second round by New England in 2012 out of Illinois and primarily played special teams. He flourished after signing with Detroit in 2016, winning a safety job opposite Quin his first season and becoming a key contributor since.

The Washington, D.C., native has played in 110 career games, starting 43. He has 8 interceptions, 19 passes defensed, 5 sacks, and 351 tackles in his career.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.