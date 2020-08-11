NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Outside linebacker Vic Beasley's rocky start with the Tennessee Titans continued Tuesday, as the team announced he was placed on the non-football injury list.

Beasley will be eligible to join the Titans in practice upon passing his physical.

Beasley reported to training camp 10 days late for undisclosed reasons, leading him to be placed on the Reserve-Did Not Report List when the Titans started camp on July 28.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson released a statement three days into Beasley's absence, saying they spoke but that the time he was missing was unexcused.

Beasley reported for COVID-19 testing last Friday. Per league protocol, Beasley was required to submit three negative tests before he could be permitted into the building and take a physical.

Beasley submitted the necessary negative tests but didn't pass his physical.

Being placed on NFI means that Beasley suffered an injury not on the football field, which caused him to fail his entry physical to take part in practice.

The Titans signed Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 million deal in March. He was expected to help bolster the pass rush after finishing with eight sacks for the Atlanta Falcons last season.

In another move, the Titans waived injured outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert.