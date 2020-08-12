A deal between veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell and the New York Giants fell apart at the last minute when financial terms could not be reached, a source told ESPN.

Newsday was first to report that the deal had fallen apart.

It was believed that Cockrell would be signing with the Giants after visiting on Saturday and undergoing COVID-19 testing. The two sides had an agreement in place, but when it came time to sign a deal, the financial details no longer were to Cockrell's satisfaction.

The Giants now remain shorthanded at the cornerback position with DeAndre Baker facing armed robbery charges and Sam Beal having recently opted out. It's now back to the drawing board as they look to add reinforcements either through free agency or the waiver wire.

Cockrell had a chance to start alongside James Bradberry with the Giants. The two played together last season with the Carolina Panthers.

Cockrell has started 43 career games for the Giants, Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He played with the Giants during the 2017 season and almost re-signed with the team the following year, before leaving for a better deal in Carolina.

The Giants had three players visit Saturday. Offensive lineman Jackson Dennis and wide receiver Cody White, both undrafted free agents, officially signed on Tuesday. Cockrell was expected to join them. He did not.

Dennis spent time earlier this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals. White was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

To make room on the roster, the Giants waived undrafted tight end Kyle Markway and linebacker Mark McLaurin.