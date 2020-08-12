Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed on Tuesday's season debut of "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles" that he had the coronavirus.

During a Zoom meeting with Chargers players, Lynn fielded questions regarding COVID-19 safety protocols before saying to his players, "I can't promise you that you aren't going to get infected ... I got infected."

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was shown immediately after Lynn's reveal giving a wide-eyed look.

Lynn, 51, had not previously disclosed a positive COVID-19 test. He is scheduled to talk with reporters on Friday.

During a conversation with a Chargers staff member shown on "Hard Knocks," Lynn said his symptoms included body aches and a cough.

Lynn said he would not have thought to get tested if he had not been watching a golf tournament in which a golfer withdrew from the competition because of body aches and pain, then tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm good," Lynn said to his colleague. "I didn't tell nobody ... I feel like I'm back."

Lynn is the third NFL coach known to have been infected with the virus. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton revealed in March that he tested positive, and Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson tested positive earlier this month.

The debut episode of "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles" largely focused on testing and safety protocols in place at the Chargers and Rams practice facilities as they prepare to play a season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Basically you have two opponents on your schedule this year," Lynn said. "You have your schedule, and you have COVID, and both game plans are equally important, and COVID might be even more important."

Multiple scenes involved players having their temperatures screened, undergoing coronavirus testing and practicing social distancing.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. each vocalized their nerves before their noses were swabbed for the active virus. Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald yelped when a technician drew blood for an antibodies test.

During a team meeting under a large tent erected in the parking lot of the Rams training facility to enable social distancing and air flow, Rams coach Sean McVay lectured players about the importance of following safety protocols to avoid a similar fate to that of Major League Baseball, which has been forced to postpone games because of COVID outbreaks.

"Look no further than the Marlins. I hate to see that. I love sports," McVay told his players. "But things happen when you don't make good decisions outside of the ecosystem or the arena that we have put forth right here. We've got to keep this ecosystem right."