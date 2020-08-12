Helmets came out at 2020 NFL training camps on Wednesday. It was the first day in which players were allowed to don headgear, part of a gradual ramp-up process the NFL has put in place. Some rookies showed off their skills in practice, Buffalo's coach put ink to paper on a new contract extension, the Titans fine-tuned things on offense and the Cowboys' QB spoke on his future in Dallas.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top news of the day

NFL to test players daily until Sept. 5, source says

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to test players for COVID-19 daily until Sept. 5, a source told ESPN. Both sides are finalizing the details Wednesday. The original agreement from July 20 called for daily testing through a minimum of two weeks from the start of training camp. At that point, testing would be reassessed based on the number of positive cases leaguewide.

Bills sign coach Sean McDermott to multiyear extension

The Buffalo Bills have signed coach Sean McDermott to a six-year contract extension.

Broncos sign former Bucs OT Dotson

The Denver Broncos signed offensive tackle Demar Dotson to a one-year contract on Tuesday night, adding a needed veteran offensive tackle after Ja'Wuan James opted out of the 2020 season. Elijah Wilkinson is expected to get the bulk at the work at right tackle after James' decision, but in Dotson the Broncos get a tackle with extensive starting experience.

Report seeks closer look at conduct of Jets owner Woody Johnson

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, in his current post as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, "sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments on topics generally considered Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)-sensitive, such as religion, sex, or color," according to a U.S. State Department report obtained by ESPN. The report, released Wednesday morning by the Office of the Inspector General, recommended a more thorough review of the matter and that "appropriate action" should be taken, if necessary.

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Yes, Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is fast. Real fast. And QB Derek Carr hit him perfectly in stride on a go-route to the right pylon in drills on Wednesday. But Ruggs did have a couple of gnarly-looking drops, one on an intermediate crossing pattern, going right to left, and another when he muffed a punt. Chalk it up to nerves, right? Beyond Ruggs, the interior of the Raiders' new indoor facility is a thing to behold for a franchise that has long had second-class status in terms of home digs. It has all the bells and whistles players could imagine. -- Paul Gutierrez

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. was far from a leader as a rookie, failing to impress veteran players with his approach or his results until much later in the season. New coach Ron Rivera made it clear his leadership needed to improve. Haskins improved his approach in the offseason, losing nearly 20 pounds and working on all facets of his game. His goal is to become a captain. "If you don't have respect, no one's going to listen to you or really follow you, so that's all I've been trying to do is earn that," Haskins said. -- John Keim

The Titans took the field for their first full-squad practice. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill said there was a sense of urgency at practice because of the limited time they have to get ready for the season opener. The focus was on fine-tuning things for Tannehill on the offense. The Titans have 10 out of 11 starters returning so they are able to focus on smaller details instead of being forced to spend time on installing a new scheme. -- Turron Davenport

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman feels reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson can still improve in accuracy, consistency and decision-making. "If we can get 2-5% percent in those areas, it'd be pretty impressive." -- Jamison Hensley

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said he is not frustrated his future is not yet set with the Cowboys on a long-term deal. "Business is business and once I'm in the locker room and part of what's going on now, I don't worry too much about the future. I just worry about the day. I'm excited as hell to be a Dallas Cowboy ... No frustration as far as that. Once again, I believe something will get done and it's my hope and belief I'll be a Dallas Cowboy for the rest of my career." -- Todd Archer

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen set a franchise rookie record with 10.5 sacks last season and, with Yannick Ngakoue still not in camp, is the team's top pass rusher. However, he got frustrated with himself for jumping offside three times during drills in the first full-team workouts that were open to the media. Allen rebounded -- and did some pushups -- to finish the rest of the workout strong. The Jaguars are expecting big things this season from Allen, who is trying to become just the second player in franchise history to record double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons (Calais Campbell in 2017-18). -- Mike DiRocco

Quotes of the day

"Creative and smart. It's going to put everybody in their best element. Everybody is going to get a chance to do what they can do on a consistent basis." Robby Anderson, Panthers WR, on OC Joe Brady's offense

"This has been the best I've felt and I'm ready to show it. I'm ready to show this is the best Le'Veon Bell that has ever played in the NFL." Le'Veon Bell, Jets RB, on his 2020 season outlook