PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Doug Pederson has returned to the team's practice facility, 10 days after telling his players that he had contracted the coronavirus, the team said.

Pederson, 52, was asymptomatic. According to NFL protocol, an employee who is asymptomatic must wait 10 days or have two consecutive negative tests over a span of five days before returning.

Pederson informed his players that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Aug. 2 after a second positive test confirmed the diagnosis. He was sent home after testing positive, as was quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Press Taylor, who was in close contact with Pederson. Taylor subsequently tested negative.

Pederson is the one of three known NFL coaches who have tested positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton contracted the virus in March, and Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told his players by Zoom recently that he had tested positive -- a moment captured on HBO's Hard Knocks.