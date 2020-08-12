The Buffalo Bills signed coach Sean McDermott to a multiyear contract extension on Wednesday, ensuring the fourth-year coach will be with the team for the foreseeable future.

Terms were not disclosed, but sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it is a six-year deal that will tie him to the Bills through the 2025 season.

McDermott came to Buffalo in 2017, and in his first season he ended a 16-season playoff drought. He again led Buffalo to the playoffs in 2019, becoming just the third coach in franchise history to make the playoffs in two of his first three seasons with the team.

"Sean's leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners," owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement. "He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean's attention to detail was apparent back then and his process driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come."

After the 2020 season, McDermott will be the longest-tenured Bills coach since Marv Levy led the franchise to four Super Bowl appearances from 1987 to 1997. Dick Jauron reached a fourth season with the Bills in 2009 but was fired midway through it.

The 46-year-old McDermott has a 25-23 record with the Bills, and he has made a noticeable impression on his players during that period -- including new wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

"Just watching the games and being around the guys, it seems like they'll run through a wall for him," Diggs said. "He's a guy you want to play for. He's a guy you can get behind. He's our leader. And not only a head coach, but a guy that you can hang your hat on that he's got your back."