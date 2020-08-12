The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to test players for COVID-19 daily until Sept. 5, the players' union announced Wednesday.

Both sides are finalizing the details, a source told ESPN.

"We will continue to monitor positivity rates within each club and relevant information from each team community to inform our assessment of testing frequency ahead of the regular season," the NFLPA tweeted.

The original agreement from July 20 called for daily testing through a minimum of two weeks from the start of training camp. At that point, testing would be reassessed based on the number of positive cases leaguewide.

The NFLPA wanted a continuation of daily testing from the beginning, as that was the union's primary stance during negotiations about returning to work.

Last week, NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter said daily testing was important to avoid lag time that could lead to an outbreak for a team.

As of Aug. 5, the NFLPA had recorded 56 player positives since reporting to camp and 107 total player positives during the offseason.

The league created a reserve/COVID-19 list for players who test positive or must quarantine due to close contact with an infected person.

Most recently, Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard was placed on the list. Doug Pederson and Anthony Lynn are among head coaches who have tested positive for the virus.

Teams have put in overtime to protect players in their buildings. As a result, the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans haven't recorded a positive test in their facilities.

One hurdle remaining is how to handle potential outbreaks days before a game. The NFL is still working through such game-day protocols.

Information from ESPN's Jake Trotter was used in this report.